    Kazakhstan hockey team beat Norway at World U18 Championship

    22:09, 02 April 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan ice hockey team defeated Norway in the first match of Division A of the 2018 IIHF World U18 Championships held in Riga, Latvia, Sports.kz reports.

    Norway - Kazakhstan 2-5 (1-3, 1-2, 0-0)

    Goals:
    0-1 - 07:16 Andrey Buyalskiy
    1-1 - 10:28 Lars Rodne
    1-2 - 17:50 Andrey Buyalskiy
    1-3 - 18:19 Nikita Boiko
    2-3 - 33:02 Lars Rodne
    2-4 - 35:28 Yussup Assukhanov
    2-5 - 36:06 Sergei Pryakhin

    On April 3, the Kazakh hockey players will face Germany.

    Photo courtesy of icehockey.kz

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey
