Kazakhstan hockey team beat Norway at World U18 Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan ice hockey team defeated Norway in the first match of Division A of the 2018 IIHF World U18 Championships held in Riga, Latvia, Sports.kz reports.

Norway - Kazakhstan 2-5 (1-3, 1-2, 0-0)

Goals:

0-1 - 07:16 Andrey Buyalskiy

1-1 - 10:28 Lars Rodne

1-2 - 17:50 Andrey Buyalskiy

1-3 - 18:19 Nikita Boiko

2-3 - 33:02 Lars Rodne

2-4 - 35:28 Yussup Assukhanov

2-5 - 36:06 Sergei Pryakhin

On April 3, the Kazakh hockey players will face Germany.



Photo courtesy of icehockey.kz