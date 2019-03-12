Kazakhstan hockey team finishes fourth at 2019 Winter Universiade

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan men's ice hockey team finished in the fourth place at the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade, Kazinform correspondent reports

The Kazakh hockey players lost the third-place match against the Canadian team by a score of 0-3.



The team of Kazakhstan made it into the playoffs in the first place without a single defeat. In the group round matches, they beat Latvia (10-1), Sweden 5-0, Great Britain (17-1), Switzerland (7-0), and Canada (4-3).

It is to be recalled that the Kazakhstan national team is a finalist of the three previous Winter Universiades. The Kazakh hockey players lost to Russia in the final matches in Kazakhstan (Almaty 2017) and Spain (Granada 2015), and to Canada at the 2013 Winter Universiade in Italy.



In the entire history of the Winter Universiades, Kazakhstan's hockey players won 1 gold (1995), 4 silver (1993, 2013, 2015, 2017) and 1 bronze (2007) medals.

The national teams of Russia and Slovakia will fight today for the gold.

The 29th Winter Universiade 2019 in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, will end today.