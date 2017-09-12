Kazakhstan holds investment road show at China-ASEAN Expo

NANNING. KAZINFORM Today, a road show presenting the investment and export potential of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been held within the 14th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, Kazinform special correspondent reports.

The participants viewed videos and made presentations about Kazakhstan's investment, export, transit and transport potential, as well as the opportunities of the Khorgos-Eastern Gates Special Economic Zone.



Interviewed by Kazinform, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regional Committee Wei Chaoan noted the success of the road show.



"Today, I became certain that the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Kazakhstan, which is an important state in the One Belt, One Road, have far-reaching prospects for close cooperation, especially in agriculture, industrial production, tourism, and logistics," he said.





Recall that, this year, Kazakhstan for the first time is participating in the CAEXPO as a specially invited partner for cooperation. The delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan was headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin. In addition, the 1st Kazakhstan-China Inter-regional Cooperation Forum has been held within the China-ASEAN EXPO. At the EXPO, our country represented by the national pavilion of Kazakhstan and 20 booths with various kinds of Kazakhstan-made products.



The event was organized by Kazakh Invest National Company with the support from the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in China. Over 100 people partook there. The participants included Kazakh Vice Minister of Investment and Development Yerlan Khairov, Kazakh Vice Minister of Agriculture Gulmira Issayeva, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regional Committee Wei Chaoan, representatives of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company, the Khorgos-Eastern Gates SEZ, business circles of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Hong Kong and other southern regions of China, as well as Thailand, and other ASEAN Member States.

