Kazakhstan holds National Day of Mourning

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, July 13, Kazakhstan holds the National Day of Mourning for those who died from coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

A moment of silence is to be observed at 12:00 p.m. Nur-Sultan time countrywide.

On July 8 in his televised address President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced his decision to declare July 13 the National Day of Mourning for those people who succumbed to coronavirus pandemic. The corresponding decree was signed by the Head of State on July 9.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died from the coronavirus infection. The Head of State stressed that it is a tragedy for the entire nation.

As earlier reported, the first coronavirus infection was registered in Kazakhstan on March 13 this year. The first death from coronavirus was confirmed on March 26.

As of today Kazakhstan confirmed 58,253 coronavirus cases, 33,814 recovered, 264 died.