Kazakhstan Home of Peace event held in New Delhi

BEIJING-NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM Within the framework of the conference of the Muslim Student Organization of India national delegates, the Kazakh Embassy organized a special session dedicated to the country and its initiatives, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

Over one hundred members of the Muslim Student Organization of India, including professors, experts, academics and students took part in the session called Kazakhstan: Home of Peace.



The organizers presented a number of reports to the audience on topics such as "Kazakhstan and its role in ensuring global peace", "The initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to convene the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions", Kazakhstan's successful message of peace, "Kazakhstan's initiative on nuclear disarmament and its proposal to the countries of Central Asia to jointly declare a region free of nuclear weapons as a model for further development", as well as "Kazakhstan-India relations."



Participants engaged in a lively conversation and exchange of views on the above topics, demonstrating wide support for Kazakhstan's initiatives.

The Muslim Student Organisation of India is one of the largest and most influential youth associations, which includes more than a million members and operates in 22 states of India through 560 representative offices.

