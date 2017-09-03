Kazakhstan, Honduras discuss coop prospects in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov has held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Honduras, Maria Dolores Agüero, the Kazakh MFA press service reports.

During the friendly talks, the sides expressed their interest in establishing a political dialogue through the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Honduras. In addition, they noted the need to identify the most promising areas of the bilateral relations, including trade and tourism.

They exchanged opinions about the current issues of international relations and regional security. The interlocutors highlighted the resemblance between the two states' positions on the major issues of the international agenda and the need to continue the productive cooperation within the United Nations as Honduras stands as a candidate for the UN Security Council membership for 2022-2023.

Mr. Abdrakhmanov informed on Kazakhstan's collaboration with such platforms for regional cooperation in Latin America and the Caribbean as the Organization of American States, the Association of Caribbean States, the Caribbean Community, etc. In fact, it is the activity of the Central American integration system, which includes Honduras, mainly aimed at establishing a free trade zone to build a common market, that deserves attention.

It should be noted that Ms. Agüero participated in the celebration of the National Day of Honduras at the Astana Expo 2017.