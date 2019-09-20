Kazakhstan Honorary Consulate opens doors in Armenian Yeghegnadzor

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - An honorary consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan has opened its doors in the city of Yeghegnadzor, Vayots Dzor province, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The opening ceremony was carried out with the participation of Timur Urazayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia, Aram Abrahamyan Honorary Consul, representatives of the regional administration as well as central governing bodies.

The Honorary Consulate will focus on deepening cultural and humanitarian collaboration between Kazakhstan and Armenia, as well as between representatives of business communities of both countries.

According to Timur Urazayev, the development of trade relations remains a priority issue on the agenda of bilateral partnership. The Ambassador noted that the location of the honorary consulate is not accidental as Vayots Dzor and Kotay provinces accommodate powerful industrial and production capacity.

In turn, Aram Abrahamyan stressed that he foresees the possibility of enhancing partnership between Kazakhstan and Armenia in the field of supplying equipment for power generation and food industry, as well as in high-tech sphere. He also emphasized that consulate staff had already begun to study the Kazakh language.

It is noted, that the consulate is preparing to for the presentation of a new issue of «Armenia Tourism» magazine devoted to the tourism potential of Kazakhstan.