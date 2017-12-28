  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan honors Azerbaijani FM with state award

    15:29, 28 December 2017
    Photo: None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Beibit Issabayev met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mamedyarov in Baku, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the meeting, Beibit Issabayev officially presented the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister with the Kazakh government award  - "The 25th Anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan" medal for valuable contribution to the development of cooperation between the two countries.

    As part of the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation and the prospects for its development.

     

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!