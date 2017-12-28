Kazakhstan honors Azerbaijani FM with state award

BAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Beibit Issabayev met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mamedyarov in Baku, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the meeting, Beibit Issabayev officially presented the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister with the Kazakh government award - "The 25th Anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan" medal for valuable contribution to the development of cooperation between the two countries.

As part of the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation and the prospects for its development.