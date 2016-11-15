Kazakhstan hopes for S. Korea's active participation in Astana Expo - Yessimov

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan hopes for South Korea's active participation in the Expo 2017 in Astana in the alternative energy sector, Chief of Astana EXPO 2017 National Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov said.

In an interview with Yonhap News Agency Yessimov said that South Korea is an important participant "in drawing a large number of visitors to the event and in developing new business ties."

Yessimov came to Seoul as a member of the business delegation accompanying President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on his South Korea visit last week.



According to him, global economy experiences huge decline due to the price fall of fossil fuel. "Given such circumstances, the Expo's main theme is all the more significant," he noted.



"Interest in renewable energy is increasing. The expo is the best opportunity for each country to show off their technologies for renewable energy," added Yessimov.

Expo 2017 organizers forecast that over 5mln people from 100 countries of the world will come to Astana for the event.



As for South Korea, it has already expressed a will to attend the international specialized exhibition. The Korean booth will cover the area of 1,125sq.m. and will display the country's energy industry.

Themed as Future Energy, the Expo 2017 will take place in Astana from June-September 2017.