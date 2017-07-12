Kazakhstan hopes green technologies center is a go for 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A green technologies center will begin to function in Kazakhstan in 2018, Minster of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev said at the press briefing on Wednesday.

Minister Bozumbayev explained that Kazakhstan gradually implement the Concept of transition to ‘green economy' approved by President Nursultan Nazarbayev. "One of the steps towards implementation of the Concept is to create the green technologies and investment center that will be headquartered at one of the EXPO pavilions. Kazakhstan is planning to enlist the help of a range of UN organizations and attract private capital to create the center," he said optimistically.



The minister continued: "We are negotiating with a number of European and Asian companies having green technologies and keen to step up cooperation with the Central Asian region. I believe that basic documents will be signed and negotiations will wrap up by yearend, so that the center can start functioning next year."



Mr Bozumbayev added that the center will shape up ‘green' culture in Central Asia, and transfer green technologies and financing.



As a reminder, President Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev came forward with the initiative to open an international center of green technologies and investment projects under the aegis of the UN at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly on September 28, 2015.