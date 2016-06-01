  • kz
    Kazakhstan hopes to become UN Security Council non-permanent member in 2017-2018

    09:49, 01 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New non-permanent members to the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 will be elected this month.

    Kazakhstan will vie for a seat on the UN Security Council as a representative of the UN's Asia-Pacific Group for the first time ever.

    As a regional leader and global partner in energy security, as a country that tremendously contributes to the international peacekeeping missions, Kazakhstan wants to use its unique experience and knowledge to resolve the most pressing issues on the UNSC's agenda.

    Kazakhstan's bid is based on four main principles, including food security, water security, energy security and nuclear security.

