Kazakhstan hugely contributes to ensuring food security in region - FAO

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has achieved a great success in ensuring food security in the country and in the region, FAO Deputy Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia Nabil Gangi says, Kazinform reports citing UN News Centre.

Nabil Gangi participated in the [Astana - editor] Economic Forum in Kazakhstan which brought together the representatives of almost 100 countries of the world. One of the sessions was devoted to overcoming the problems of starvation and malnutrition.



In his words, Kazakhstan that set a course to ensuring food security in Central Asia and initiated the establishment of the Islamic Organization for Food Security with the headquarters in Nur-Sultan, has already become one the leaders in this area.



He highlighted that Kazakhstan is the major producer and exporter of grain and flour in Central Asia. "The country hugely contributes to ensuring food security in the region. Kazakhstan actively participates in the work of the Eurasian Economic Union," he said.



In his opinion, the countries with a transition economy including Kazakhstan serve as a role model in agriculture development efforts. Similar efforts should be taken by other countries of the region, he stressed.