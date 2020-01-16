Kazakhstan, Hungary discuss cooperation in Budapest

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary Mr.Zhanibek Abdrashov met on January 15 Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance of Hungary, co-Chairman of the Kazakh-Hungarian intergovernmental Committee on economic cooperation and of the Strategic Council, Chairman of the friendship group with Kazakhstan of the National Assembly (Parliament) of Hungary Mr. Mihály Varga, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The topical issues of cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Hungary in the fields of politics, economy and culture, including the agenda of the upcoming 7th meeting of the Kazakh-Hungarian intergovernmental Committee on economic cooperation, which will be held this year in Nur-Sultan, were discussed during the meeting.