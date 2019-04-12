Kazakhstan, Hungary discuss trade and economic coop in defense industry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM This week the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov met with the Hungarian Government's Commissioner for National Defense Industry, Defense Development and Coordination of Weapons Modernization, Gáspár Maróth, to discuss the prospects for trade and economic interaction and cooperation between the two countries in the defense industry, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Foreign Minister noted that the political dialogue between the two countries is characterized by complete understanding, openness and mutual support. The necessary prerequisites have been created for expanding bilateral cooperation in the economic sector and increasing Hungarian investment in Kazakhstan.



Minister Atamkulov informed Mr. Maróth that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has been tasked with implementing state policy on attracting investment and promoting export.





Mr. Maróth stressed that Hungary considers Kazakhstan one of the main partners in Central Asia, and aims to intensify trade and economic cooperation with the country. He noted that there is potential for expanding mutual trade and economic collaboration in the defense industry and digital technologies.



The sides outlined the positive results of the Kazakh-Hungarian Direct Investment Fund with an authorized capital of $40 million and the possibility of using this organization to implement joint projects in the military and industrial sector.



The parties agreed to exchange experience in the development of the defense industry and to facilitate dialogue on the creation of joint ventures in Kazakhstan and Hungary. These issues will be discussed in detail during the visit of Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban to Kazakhstan.







The Foreign Minister invited the Commissioner and Hungarian companies to participate in the International Exhibition of Arms and Technologies "KADEX-2020", which will be held in Nur-Sultan on May 28-31 next year.