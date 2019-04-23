Kazakhstan, Hungary eye prospects of investment cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime ministers of Kazakhstan and Hungary Askar Mamin and Viktor Orbán have discussed prospects of stepping up investment cooperation in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from primeminsiter.kz.

On April 23, Prime Minister Mamin held a meeting with his Hungarian colleague Viktor Orbán.



At the meeting, the sides eyed further development of economic and investment cooperation as well as increasing the volume of bilateral trade. Mamin and Orbán also touched upon the prospects of deepening mutually profitable cooperation in the spheres of traditional and alternative energy, nuclear industry, science, military and industrial complex, aviation, agriculture as well as exports of Kazakhstani ecologically friendly goods to Hungary.







"We consider Kazakhstan as a country which has achieved impressive economic relations," said Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán, expressing hope that joint efforts will help increase the volume and structure of cooperation as well as carry out large-scale projects. "Hungary is open to Kazakhstan and keen to cooperate," he added.



Askar Mamin, in turn, pointed to the trust-based relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary which, according to him, create favorable conditions for the development of economic cooperation.



"Hungary is Kazakhstan's important trade and economic partner. We welcome further expansion of cooperation between our countries," said Mamin, inviting Hungarian businessmen to participate in various investment projects in Kazakhstan.



The heads of Government of Kazakhstan and Hungary reiterated their intention to step up bilateral trade and investment cooperation between the two countries. The forthcoming session of the Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Council set to be held on April 29 in Nur-Sultan with the participation of 100 Hungarian businessmen will help determine new tools to increase the two-way trade in the future.