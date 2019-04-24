Kazakhstan, Hungary outlined priority areas of coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Hungary determined priority areas in development of cooperation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said while making a joint statement after the talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Akorda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Today we have outlined priority areas in development of political, trade and economic and cultural ties between our countries," said Tokayev.



The Head of State highlighted that the two sides laid special emphasis on the activity of the Strategic Council and the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation.







He added that a business delegation of Hungary led by Deputy Prime Minister -Minister of Finance of this country will visit Nur-Sultan on April 29-30 to participate in the III Meeting of the Strategic Council. "This event will boost our trade and economic ties and will bring our investment cooperation to a brand new level," he said.

