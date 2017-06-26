  • kz
    Kazakhstan, Hungary to offer more educational grants

    15:15, 26 June 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with his Hungarian counterpart Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó in Astana this week, Kazinform reports.

    After the meeting Minister Abdrakhanov stressed that education is the key priority of Kazakhstan-Hungary bilateral cooperation.

    "The protocol signed in March 2017 allowed to increase the number of joint educational grants from 45 to 200. We are thankful to the Hungarian side for the decision to do so. Utmost attention is paid to the need to make maximum use of the potential of the Kazakhstani-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission for economic cooperation, the Kazakhstani-Hungarian Business Council and the Hungarian trade house in Astana," Mr Abdrakhmanov said.



    Péter Szijjártó, in turn, underlined Hungary's ambition to expand cooperation with the Central Asian region. "We would like to establish closer cooperation between Central Europe and Central Asia," he said. "We believe that both regions will benefit from such cooperation".

    It is important to note that Hungary is an important trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan.

