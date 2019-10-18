Kazakhstan IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank receives first batch of uranium

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – A first batch of low enriched uranium (LEU) was delivered to the Bank of low enriched uranium of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Kazakhstan on October 16.

The solemn ceremony was attended by representatives of the IAEA, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The international project on the creation of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan was successfully implemented at the initiative of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The IAEA LEU Bank will store 90 metric tons of uranium hexafluoride suitable for manufacturing fuel for a standard light-water reactor fitted at nuclear power plants. This reserve of LEU is not a radioactive waste, does not pose a threat to the population and the environment.

Thanks to the investments of Kazakhstan and the IAEA, the necessary infrastructure for the safe storage of this material has been created on the basis of the Ulba Metallurgical Plant.

The IAEA LEU Bank is an important contribution of Kazakhstan and confirmation of its leading role in strengthening international security and the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

The suppliers of material for the IAEA BNOU are the Kazakhstan’s «NAC Kazatomprom» JSC and the French company «Orano-Cycle».

Kazakhstan and the IAEA signed the document on the creation of the IAEA BNOU in August 2015 in the city of Astana.