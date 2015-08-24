Kazakhstan, IAEA to sign agreement on establishment of Low-Enriched Uranium Bank this week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The signing ceremony of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding the establishment of the IAEA Low-Enriched Uranium Bank in the territory of Kazakhstan will be held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan on August 27, 2015.

The ceremony will bring together representatives of the permanent members of the UN Security Council, including China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the USA, as well as the project's donor countries - the EU, Norway, Kuwait, and the UAE. Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov will sign the Agreement on behalf of Kazakhstan, and Director General Yukiya Amano - on behalf of the IAEA. The LEU Bank will provide the countries with reliable access to fuel for their nuclear power plants. The Bank will be located it the territory of the Ulba Metallurgical Plant (UMP) in Ust Kamenogorsk. After the signing ceremony the press-conference with a participation of the Kazakh Foreign Minister Erlan Idrissov, Kazakh Minister of Energy Vladimir Shkolnik, Director General of the IAEA Yukiya Amano and Chief Executive officer of the Nuclear Threat Initiative Sam Nunn will be held, the Kazakh MFA's press service informs.