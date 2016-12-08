  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan imams to be trained in Turkish theological institutions

    17:33, 08 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Vice-Minister of Religion and Civil Society Berik Aryn paid a working visit the Republic of Turkey on December 6-7 where he met with heads of the Department of Religion Affairs under the Prime Minister Office of Turkey Mehmet Gyormez and general directorate for funds Adnan Ertem.

    During the negotiations the parties discussed interaction of the state and religious associations, regulations of the activity of religious associations and funds, and exchanged opinions on counteraction to religious extremism and distribution of the destructive ideas. The partie signed an agreement on continuation of cooperation in the religious sphere, including training of Kazakhstan imams in Turkey's leading theological educational institutions.

     

    Tags:
    Religion Kazakhstan and Turkey Ministry of Religious Affairs and Civil Society
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!