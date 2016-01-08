Kazakhstan implements around 80 PPP projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Around 80 projects are implemented in Kazakhstan today on a public-private partnership scheme, Aidos Kobetov, an analyst of JSC Kazakhstan PPP Centre says.

“As per the new law adopted, the PPP mechanism is being applied almost in all sectors of our economy. Currently, Kazakhstan implements 80 projects, 8 of which are of national importance,” Kobetov said on the sidelines of a seminar held in Astana Mayor’s Office on clarification of the main provisions of the Law "On Public-Private Partnership."

The biggest of these projects are construction of a 1,500-bed correctional facility in Shymkent, construction of a 300-bed hospital in Ust-Kamenogorsk and Aktau, construction of a children’s hospital in Semey and construction of an innovative cluster in Almaty on the ground of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

The Law “On Public-Private Partnership” was signed by the Head of State on October 31, 2015.