Kazakhstan improves LPI rating position

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar has participated in today’s Government meeting, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, in 2018 Kazakhstan was 71st among 160 countries of the world in LPI rating (Logistics Performance Index).

As the press service of the Ministry noted, the leaders of the LPI in 2018 were Germany, Sweden, Belgium, Austria and Japan. Kazakhstan is ahead of Russia (75), Uzbekistan (99), Belarus (103), Kyrgyzstan (108), Georgia (119), Turkmenistan (126) and Tajikistan (134).

Over the past two years Kazakhstan’s position in the rating has improved in terms of the following indicators: compliance with delivery dates - 50th position (grew by 42 positions), customs efficiency - 65th position (grew by 21 positions).