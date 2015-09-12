Kazakhstan improving CPC oil pipelines system performance

BAKU. KAZINFORM - The commissioning ceremony of the Atyrau and Tengiz oil pumping stations for the pipeline system of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) took place in Kazakhstan, the message of the Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures said.

The event was attended by deputy head of Atyrau region Timurjan Shakirov, deputy general director of KazTransOil JSC Bulat Zakirov, CPC General Director Nikolai Brunich, CEO of Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures Timur Rahanov, Deputy Vice-President of Transneft JSC Nikolai Savin and other representatives of the CPC companies-shareholders. Significant volumes of Kazakh oil will be supplied to world markets due to the growing capacity of the CPC system, the representatives of the companies-shareholders said. Putting the two facilities into operation after the modernization will increase the productivity of the CPC pipelines. It is planned to increase the mechanical capacity up to 38 million metric tons in 2015. Commissioning of the first, second and third phases on the territory of Kazakhstan will allow ensuring a design capacity up to 55 million metric tons of Kazakh oil and up to 67 million metric tons via the CPC as a whole, Kazinform refers to trend.az. CPC is of great importance for the development of large deposits in the Caspian region. An increase in production is the key to the cost-effectiveness of the CPC, as well as its extension. The shareholders of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) shipped nearly 40 million metric tons of CPC Blend oil from the Southern Ozereyka-2 terminal in 2014 compared to 32.7 million metric tons in 2013. CPC shippers transporting and shipping crude at the terminal are: - Tengizshevroil - the first signed agreement. - Arman - affiliated shipper of the Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC. Currently, it is owned by Shell. - Embamunaigas and Kazoil-Aktobe - affiliated shippers of the Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC. - CNPC-Aktobemunaigas - carries out transporting and shipping of crude via the terminal using the right of access to the Kazakh government; - Litasko - affiliated shipper of Lukarco B.V. Company. - Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. - the second shipper for the volume of transported oil after Tengizshevroil. It is affiliated with a number of CPC shareholders. - NaftaTrans CJSC and affiliated companies are authorized to deliver oil from Russian producers to CPC in accordance to the rights of access to the Russian Federation.