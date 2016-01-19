Kazakhstan in Top50 countries with innovative economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to Bloomberg South Korea leads the list of countries with the highest index of innovative economies.

Thus, South Korea is followed by Germany, Sweden, Japan and Switzerland. The top ten most innovative countries also includes Singapore, Finland, the US, Denmark and France.

According to the report, the Top50 countries with innovative economy also includes Thailand, Morocco, Argentina and Kazakhstan.

This year Russia is on 12th row, while last year it was on 14th.