    Kazakhstan increased export of agricultural products

    11:22, 16 March 2020
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Gross agricultural output in 2019 increased by 0.9% and amounted to KZT5.2 trillion, this was announced by Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov at a Government hour in Majilis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The volume of gross agricultural production in January-December 2019 compared to the same period of the previous year increased by 0.9% and amounted to KZT5.2 trillion,« said Saparkhan Omarov.

    The Minister noted that livestock production increased by 4%, crop production decreased by 1.7% due to adverse weather conditions in 2019.

    «Investments in fixed assets in agriculture increased by 41.1% and amounted to KZT501.6 billion. Export of agricultural products increased by 6.4% and reached USD3.3 billion,» concluded Omarov.


    Economy Agro-industrial complex development Agriculture для ANSA
