Kazakhstan increases agricultural production

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan increased the gross agricultural production by 4.4 percent in 2015 and brought it to 2.7 trillion tenges (350.58 tenges = $1), the country's Ministry of Agriculture said Feb. 19.

"The growth in agricultural production is a result of increasing the crop production by 5.6 percent (1.5 trillion tenges) and animal products - by 3.2 percent (1.2 trillion tenges)," said the ministry.

The volume of investments in the fixed capital of Kazakhstan's food industry has increased by 28 percent during the reporting period and stood at 55.9 billion tenges. This is while the volume of investments in the fixed capital of agriculture has dropped by 6.3 percent and totaled 167.1 billion tenges, trend.az reports.