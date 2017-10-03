Kazakhstan increases export by rail to China, Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In January-September 2017, Kazakhstan increased the volume of export by rail by 12%, while imports grew by 19%, Kazinform refers to the KTZ - Cargo Transportation JSC press service.

In particular, in the reporting period, the shipment of Kazakhstani cargo by the railways of Kyrgyzstan increased by 24%, China by 19% and Russia by 12%. In the opposite direction, the biggest growth was recorded at border crossings with China - 26%, Russia - 19% and Uzbekistan - 16%.

Also, over the first nine months of this year, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route handled 62% more cargo by sea than during the same period in 2016. An 85% increase was recorded at the Bolashak border railway station, the eastern branch of the international transport corridor North-South.

The number of organized Europe-China container trains doubled in January-September, and China-Europe grew 1.6 times. The main increase in the volume of transit traffic falls on the Chengdu-Dostyk-Lodz.

Over the nine months of 2017, the volume of cargo transportation by rail in Kazakhstan grew 11%. Growth was recorded for all the main nomenclature cargoes, including for grain - 17% and flour - 16%. Grain loading for export increased by 7%, flour - by 32%.