Kazakhstan increases export to Netherlands despite COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The value of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands amounted to over $1.6 billion over first four months of 2020, compared to $1.59 billion during the same period of 2019, Trend.az reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

The share of the Netherlands in the total value of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover stood at 4.8 percent during the reporting period of 2020 compared to 4.3 percent during the same period of 2019.

Kazakhstan’s export to the Netherlands amounted to $1.59 billion over the period from January through April 2020 compared to $1.51 billion during the same period of 2019.

The Netherlands’s share in the total volume of Kazakhstan’s export amounted to less than 7.1 percent during the reporting period of 2020, compared to 6.4 percent during the same period of 2019.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s import from the Netherlands amounted to $102.3 million over the reporting period compared to $87.5 million during the same period of 2019.

The Netherlands’s total share in Kazakhstan’s import reached 0.8 percent during the reporting period of 2020 compared to 0.6 percent during the same period of 2019.

Total volume of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover made up $28.1 million over the period from Jan. through Apr. 2020 which indicates a decrease from $28.8 million during the same period of 2019.

Kazakhstan’s export amounted to $18.3 million during the reporting period of 2020 ($18.5 million in the same period of 2019), whereas import amounted to $9.8 million ($10.3 million in the same period of 2019).