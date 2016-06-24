Kazakhstan increases gas production - OPEC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan in 2015 increased production of marketable gas by five percent to 21.16 billion cubic meters, according to OPEC's Annual Statistical Bulletin.

Gas exports from Kazakhstan in 2015 rose by one percent to 11.98 billion cubic meters, according to OPEC, trend.az reports.



Proven gas reserves in Kazakhstan as of late 2015 amounted to 1.92 trillion cubic meters, according to OPEC. The country's natural gas reserves assessment hasn't changed compared to the previous year.



About 90 percent of the gas produced in Kazakhstan is associated gas. A part of the associated gas, which is nearly 30 percent, is pumped back into the reservoir to maintain its pressure.



Some 15 percent of the associated gas is used for Kazakhstan's own technical needs, power generation, and a small part of it is burnt.

Marketable gas accounts for nearly 55 percent of production. The bulk of the gas produced in Kazakhstan comes from the Karachaganak (natural gas) and the Tengiz fields (associated gas).



Source: Trend.az