Kazakhstan increases gasoline output by 12.8%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In January-June 2019, gasoline production in Kazakhstan increased by 12.8% year on year to reach 1,975.9 thousand tons, Kazinform correspondent cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

The outputfigures for the period under consideration are as follows: 305.5 thousand tonsof kerosene (up 150.8% YOY), 1,245 thousand tons of propane and butane (down0.2%), 2,480.8 thousand tons of gasoil (up 12.7%), and 1,551.1 thousand tons ofmazut (up 2.7%).

Kazakhstanalso produced 1,100.4 thousand tons of ferroalloys (up 8.5%), 1,041.2 thousandtons of flat-rolled products (down 29%), and 67.7 thousand tons of refined lead(down 10.8%), 163.8 thousand tons of zinc (up 3%), and 227 thousand tons ofrefined copper (up 13.8%).