Kazakhstan increases gasoline production by 27.8% over past 10 months

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In January-October 2018, the gasoline production in Kazakhstan reached 3,246.1 thousand tons, increasing by 27.8% year on year, Kazinform correspondent cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

In the reporting period, 292.5 thousand tons of kerosene (a 19-percent increase in production), 2,055.7 thousand tons of liquefied propane and butane (+7.1%), 3,930.9 thousand tons of gas oil (+7.6%), and 2,383.2 thousand tons of fuel oil (-11.1%) were produced.

Besides, the country produced 1,724.3 thousand tons of ferroalloys (+8%), 2,376.6 thousand tons of flat steel (+2.8%), 125.8 thousand tons of refined lead (+1%), 273.8 thousand tons of zinc (-0.4%), and 360.1 thousand tons of refined copper (+3.6%).