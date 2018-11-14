  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan increases gasoline production by 27.8% over past 10 months

    10:44, 14 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In January-October 2018, the gasoline production in Kazakhstan reached 3,246.1 thousand tons, increasing by 27.8% year on year, Kazinform correspondent cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

    In the reporting period, 292.5 thousand tons of kerosene (a 19-percent increase in production), 2,055.7 thousand tons of liquefied propane and butane (+7.1%), 3,930.9 thousand tons of gas oil (+7.6%), and 2,383.2 thousand tons of fuel oil (-11.1%) were produced.

    Besides, the country produced 1,724.3 thousand tons of ferroalloys (+8%), 2,376.6 thousand tons of flat steel (+2.8%), 125.8 thousand tons of refined lead (+1%), 273.8 thousand tons of zinc (-0.4%), and 360.1 thousand tons of refined copper (+3.6%).

     

    Tags:
    Economy Statistics
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!