Kazakhstan increases gasoline production

BAKU. KAZINFORM The production of gasoline (including aviation gasoline) increased by 13.6 percent in Kazakhstan in January-June 2016, as compared to the same period in 2015 and stood at nearly 1.53 million tons, said the country's Statistics Committee.

This is while the gasoil (diesel fuel) output has increased by 10.6 percent and stood at 2.37 million tons in Kazakhstan.

The production of kerosene, including the jet fuel has increased by 1.5 percent and totalled 139,600 tons in the country.

The production of furnace fuel oil has dropped by 13.5 percent and totalled 1.41 million tons.

Currently, modernization work is underway in all three large refineries of Kazakhstan (Atyrau, Shymkent and Pavlodar). It is planed to complete the modernization of those refineries in 2018.

Source: Trend