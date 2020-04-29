Kazakhstan increases import of leather goods from Turkey

BAKU. KAZINFORM Export of leather goods from Turkey to Kazakhstan increased by 12.09 percent from January through March 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, exceeding $7.7 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In March 2020, Turkey’s export of leather goods to Kazakhstan dropped by 22.51 percent compared to March 2019 and amounted to $2 million, Trend reports.

In 1Q2020, export of leather goods from Turkey to world markets dropped by 5.4 percent compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $415.2 million.

Over the reporting period, Turkey’s export of leather goods amounted to one percent of the country’s total export.

In March 2020, Turkey exported leather goods worth $130.2 million to world markets, which is 26 percent less compared to the same month of 2019. In this month, export of leather goods amounted to 1 percent of the country's total export.

From March 2019 through March 2020, Turkey’s export of leather goods exceeded $1.6 billion.