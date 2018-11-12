Kazakhstan increases industrial production by 4.7%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In January-October 2018, Kazakhstan's industrial production increased by 4.7 percent year-on-year, Kazinform correspondent refers to the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

In January-October of this year, there was growth in the production of crude oil, natural gas, and metal ores. The production of food, tobacco, petrochemical, chemical products, rubber and plastics articles, metallurgical and engineering products has increased. However, the production of major pharmaceuticals has declined.

During the period under consideration, the production of oil, including gas condensate, and copper ore reached 74.6 million tons (increasing by 4.8 percent YoY) and 85.5 million tons (+6pct), respectively. Kazakhstan produced 3.2 million tons of gasoline (+27.8pct) and 3.9 million tons of gas oil (+7.6pct). The country's production indicators reached the following figures: 2.4 million tons of flat steel (+2.8pct), 0.4 million tons of refined copper (+ 3.6pct), 8.9 million tons of Portland cement (+7.4pct), 87.8 billion kWh of electric power(+4.8pct), and 3.4 million tons of flour (+6pct).