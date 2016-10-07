Kazakhstan increases naval presence in Caspian Sea

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan increases its naval presence in the Caspian Sea.

A new Kazakhstan's cargo ship Atameken was launched by Russian Nevsky Shipyard on Oct. 6, Kazakh National Multimodal Company KTZ Express reported.



This vessel will operate in the Caspian Sea. This is the second vessel built for Kazakhstan by Russian shipbuilders in 2016. The first cargo ship Zhibek Zholy has already arrives in port Aktau, trend.az reports.



Kazakhstan plans to increase dry cargo fleet to 20 vessels by 2020, which will cover up to 55 percent of cargo transportation in the Caspian Sea through the port of Aktau.



Moreover it is planned to build two railway ferries by the end of 2018, which will be used in the port of Kuryk.



Source: Trend