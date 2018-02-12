Kazakhstan increases non-raw export by 22%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2017, Kazakhstan exported goods to the amount of over USD 14 billion, Kazinform reports.

"The share of non-raw products in the structure of export is growing. There appear new commodity items. It should be noted we supply non-raw products to almost all markets. The total export volume has grown by 31.6% and amounted to USD 43,100,000. The share of non-raw materials export has grown by over 22%. Kazakhstan has exported non-raw products to the amount of over USD 14 billion", said Vice-Minister of National Economy Bauyrzhan Bekeshev.

The catalysts of such dynamics, according to the Vice-Minister, are the changes in the structure of Kazakhstan economy, external factors and the country's foreign trade policy.

"To develop export potential of the country there was adopted National Export Strategy in 2017. We revealed the major potential market outlets and defined the perspective export goods basket. This document allowed to systematize all instruments of export support tools which are available for Kazakhstan", the Vice-Minister said.