Kazakhstan, India cooperation in textiles acquires clear outline

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The fourth meeting of the Kazakh-Indian Joint Working Group (JWG) for cooperation in the field of textiles was held on April 20 and April 21 in the southern Kazakhstan city of Shymkent.

The talks were organised with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India and the Mayor's office of the South Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learned from dnaindia.com .



Both sides discussed the status and prospects of further development of cooperation between the two countries in textiles. They exchanged views on the possibility of Indian capital's participation in strengthening and development of light industry in the region, as well as export of raw cotton produced in South Kazakhstan for processing at Indian enterprises.



The Indian delegation also called on the Akim (Governor) of the South Kazakhstan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev and visited the Ontustik FEZ, the carpet factory Bal Textile LLP, the hosiery production plant Alem BT LLP, the garment factory AGF-Group LLP and Cotton enterprise-cellulose LLP.



The Indian delegation also interacted with businessmen of the South Kazakhstan region was organized in the Atameken regional chamber of entrepreneurs.



The 11-member Kazakh side was led by B. Dzhamalov - Deputy Akim (Governor) of the South Kazakhstan region, and Co-Chairman of the JWG, while the five-member Indian delegation was led by Subrata Gupta, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Textiles and Co-Chair of the JWG.





