Kazakhstan, India strengthen defense cooperation

LUCKNOW. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan delegation of defense enterprises, led by vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Talgat Zhanzhumenov, is partaking in the 11th International Exhibition of Land and Naval Arms in Lucknow (India) «Defense Expo 2020», Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of the Ministry.

Within the framework of the visit Kazakhstan’s delegation held a number of meetings with the Indian State Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of India and about 10 large defense enterprises of the country.

The parties have discussed further deepening cooperation in the naval sphere. In particular, they talked about the increase of Kirov Machine-Building Plant JSC service exports. The company carries out repair works and naval service of the Armed Forces of India. The roundtable discussed the possibility of repair and maintenance of armored vehicles and weapon ordnance as well as the joint production of protective equipment. Special attention was paid to raising Indian investments for the defense industry of Kazakhstan.

In addition, the State Minister of Defense of India was bestowed an invitation letter from the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Beibut Atamkulov. Mr. Atamkulov invited his Indian counterpart to visit KADEX-2020 International Exhibition of Arms and Military-Technical Equipment which will be held in the city of Nur-Sultan on May 28-31, 2020.