Kazakhstan-Indonesia coop discussed in Jakarta

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM Daniyar Sarekenov, Ambassador-designate of Kazakhstan to Indonesia met with Ferdy Piay, Director for South and Central Asia Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informed.



During the conversation, the sides discussed topicalissues on the bilateral agenda, cooperation within regional and internationalorganizations, as well as expansion of the legal framework.

Ambassador Sarekenov stressed that Kazakhstanconsiders Indonesia as an important partner in Southeast Asia and noted theneed to maintain regular political dialogue at the highest and high levels.

Both diplomats noted a great potential for developingand strengthening cooperation between the two countries, especially in thetrade and economic sphere, and expressed interest in further deepeningbilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest.