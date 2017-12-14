Kazakhstan industrial production up 7.3%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan industrial production in January-November 2017 rose 7.3% compared with the same period in 2016, Kazinform refers to the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy.

In the reporting period, mining and quarrying production gained 9.6%, manufacturing rose 5.2%, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning - 5%, while water supply, sewerage system, and waste management fell 0.2%.

According to the Committee's data, an increase was recorded in the production of crude oil, natural gas, metal ore and coal, food products, oil refining, pharmaceutical production, metallurgical industry and machine building. At the same time, the production of tobacco, rubber, plastic, and optical products, as well as computers and fell.

In particular, oil production, including gas condensate, amounted to 78.6 million tons (10.9% increase compared with 2016), copper ore - 88.6 million tons (+22.6%). Gasoline output amounted to 2.8 million tons (+6.6%), gasoil - 4 million tons (-5%). The volume of flat steel production reached 2.7 million tons (+1.4%), refined copper - 0.4 million tons (+3.5%), portland cement - 9 million tons (+2.7%), electricity - 93 billion kWh (+9.3%), flour - 3.7 million tons (+5.1%).

The increase in production of industrial goods was recorded in 13 regions of the country.