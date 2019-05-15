Kazakhstan Information Center ‘Abai' first opened in the capital of Latvia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In late April the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Latvia opened Kazakhstan Information Center "Abai" at Academic Library of the University of Latvia in Riga, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Center will present the books of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - N.A. Nazarbayev, historical, popular science and fiction literature of famous Kazakhstani authors in Kazakh, Russian, German and English. Overall, the National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan donated over 200 books to the Center.



The opening ceremony was attended by the CEO-s of the National Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Academic Library of the University of Latvia, deputies of the Latvia-Kazakhstan inter-parliamentary group, representatives of ministries and departments of Latvia, mass media, academia, intellectuals, and the Kazakh diaspora.







Guests expressed confidence that the books presented at Abai Center will arouse keen interest among readers and a desire to get closer with the Kazakh culture. This is a great opportunity to tell about the achievements of Kazakhstan, success in the economy, politics, social sphere through literature.



There was signed a Memorandum of Cooperation between the National Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Academic Library of the University of Latvia during the official part of the event.



The Academic Library of the University of Latvia (formerly the Riga City Library, the State Historical Library, the Fundamental Library of the Academy of Sciences of Latvia), dating back to 1524, is one of the largest libraries in Latvia, which is also among the five oldest libraries in Europe.



The library holds about a hundred paleotypes, and there are also a luxurious collection of works of ancient authors, classics of ancient literature - Horace, Titus Libya, Ovid and other writers. Their works in the original language constitute the Bouquinistes gem of the Fundamental Library.



