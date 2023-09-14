Kazakhstan initiates to hold Dialogue on Security and Cooperation in CA in 2024

Amid rapidly changing world order, the improvement of the existing mechanisms of interaction of our countries in security issues gains a huge importance. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the V Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Leaders in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State thanked his colleagues for the support of Kazakhstan’s initiatives on the launch of regular consultations in this sphere.

«We propose to hold the Dialogue on Security and Cooperation in Central Asia in Kazakhstan in 2024 at the level of secretaries of security councils, to develop certain preventive measures,» he said.