Kazakhstan innovation projects presented in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Skolkovo technology park in Moscow, has hosted "Open Innovations" Eurasian week where five countries - Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan - presented their innovation projects. The

The national agency of technology development of RoK has presented 10 innovation projects which include electronic queue management systems, marketing business reference book "KazDATA" and BilimLand educational platform. JSC International Research and Production Holding Fitokhimiya presented the technology of processing of vegetable raw materials and production of original medicines. The participants of the forum also could evaluate the BO-NA LLP technology of production of high-technology disinfectants and the technology BIO-PRODUKT.KZ LLP of processing of vegetables which allows to get biologically active powder and other projects.

According to Dzhamila Sysdykova, the director of the KazDATA developer, this forum appeared effective for their project. On the second day of participation the Kazakhstan company and Belarusian party signed a memorandum of mutual information exchange. Also the company negotiated partnership issues with Armenian company.

Representative of BIO-PRODUKT.KZ LLP Zhanat Ispanbetov stated that his company has found potential investors. According to the chairman of the board of JSC NATR Sanzhar Izteleuov the next year the Eurasian week will be held in Astana at EXPO-2017 facilities.

The main goal of Open Innovations is to stimulate exchange of practical experience, promote advanced researches and developments and creation of new instruments of international cooperation in the sphere of innovations. This year representatives of more than 100 countries have participated in the forum.



