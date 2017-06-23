Kazakhstan intends to become one of Asian Tigers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan intends to become one of the Asian Tigers along with Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong, Kairat Kelimbetov told a plenary session of the 14th Eurasian Media Forum Day 1, according to the media forum organizers.

Governor of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) Kairat Kelimbetov noted in his speech that the AIFC sets its medium-term goal to take up a position among the financial Asian hubs. "According to our AIFC Strategy for 15-20 years, we want to enter the top 15 Asian financial hubs," he said during the session "Secrets of the Asian Economic Miracle" at the Eurasian Media Forum.

He said that, for this to happen, they intend to use the advanced experiences from all over the world. "The driving force is the best practices from around the world, and not only the Singapore model. We are taking on the best models," the speaker noted.

"Kazakhstan is well-placed for an abrupt transition to a new stage of development, using geopolitics. We are a part of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative. The global economic center is shifting from Europe to Asia, and this has the potential to develop specialized services and institutions. Our country has every chance to become a kind of a portal to connect China and Eastern Europe, using the flows of goods and services. The situation, when 300 million people become middle-class, will come about in China soon. All these people want to go and travel to interesting destinations. Kazakhstan can become a regional hub, both in the financial sector and other types of services," Kelimbetov summed up.

The speakers of the first day panel discussion of the Eurasian Media Forum also discussed the issues of sustainability in the crises era, the steps towards global leadership at the world markets and the secrets of the Asian economic miracle.