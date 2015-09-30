Kazakhstan intends to increase gold production

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to increase production of refined gold in the coming years, the message of the ministry of investment and development of Kazakhstan said.

"It is planned to implement five major projects in the gold mining industry within the framework of the Industrialization Map for 2015-2019," said the message. "One of the main tasks of the second five-year plan is to bring the refined gold production to 30 tons per year, as well as develop the jewelry industry."

In 2014, refined gold production in Kazakhstan amounted to 26.680 tons, which is 14.9 percent more than in 2013.

The message said that the volume of investments into the gold mining industry in Kazakhstan amounted to $3.83 billion in 2010-2014.

Over 14 years, the volume of investment into the gold mining industry in Kazakhstan amounted to $6.7 billion, $500 million of which were allocated to the geologic exploration.

At the same time, over 90 percent of investments fell on such companies as "Kazzinc" (33 percent of investment in the use of mineral resources of gold for 2014), Altynalmas JSC (15 percent), Varvarinskoe JSC (11 percent), Kazakhaltyn mining and smelting concern JSC (11 percent), Alel Finance and Investment Corporation JSC (7 percent), Jubileynoe LLP (4 percent), Orion Minerals LLP (3 percent), Maikainzoloto JSC (3 percent) and Sekisovskoe LLP (2 percent).

Investments were allocated to the development of new fields, expansion and modernization of existing facilities, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.