Kazakhstan intends to keep GDP annual growth rate at 4.5-5%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan's GDP per capita will reach USD 46,000 by 2025," National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov said.

"As you know, early in the year the Head of State signed the country's development strategic plan until 2025. It is purposed to achieve sustainable economic growth leading to raising living standards by 2025 comparable to that in the OECD nations. For that end it is planned to provide economic growth at a level no less than 4.5-5% at an average per annum to let then Kazakhstan fuel the growth of GDP per capita up to USD 46,100 by 2025," the Minister told a government meeting.



According to him, maintenance of target rates is essential to achieving the goals set.