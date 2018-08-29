Kazakhstan intends to ratify Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan intends to ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), announced Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Global security and sustainable future for the succeeding generations can only be guaranteed if the world is completely free of nuclear weapons. Being firmly convinced that the national security of states can be maintained through cooperation, Kazakhstan helped the international community see that a world free of nuclear weapons is achievable. I call on you to refer to Kazakhstan's experience to encourage the respective governments and parliaments, which have not yet done this, to sign and ratify the CTBT," Kairat Abdrakhmanov said at "Remembering the past, looking forward to the future" International Conference of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization Youth Group and Group of Eminent Persons.

The foreign minister said that Kazakhstan intends to exert proactive efforts at all levels to achieve a nuclear-free world.

"This work will include collaboration with the international ATOM Project that was launched by Kazakhstan in 2012. Its mission is to enhance global support for a complete ban on nuclear weapons testing. We call for prohibiting nuclear testing forever," added Kairat Abdrakhmanov.



He also called on countries of the world to support the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

"As a further step, we call on states to declare their support for the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Kazakhstan signed the TPNW on March 2, 2018, and is currently preparing for its ratification," the minister said.