Kazakhstan intends to work constructively within EAEU – President

SOCHI. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan intends to work constructively within the Eurasian Economic Union. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it addressing the participants of the plenary session on «World Order from the Viewpoint of the East» held as part of the 16th meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Russia’s Sochi, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Despite the complications arising from the worsening of conjuncture, our integration union becomes an authoritative economic organization. It is proved by the expansion of the network of the EAEU’s trade partners in the space from Singapore to Serbia,» the Kazakh President said.

«We have had bilateral negotiations [with Russian President - editor] and confirmed again our intention to develop strategic partnership and allied relations,» the Head of State noted.

«I would like to assure that Kazakhstan will consistently perform its commitments as per the bilateral agreements and under those documents signed within the integration unions,» he concluded.