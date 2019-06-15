Kazakhstan interested in attracting investments from Qatar, President

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had talks with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the V Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in the capital of Tajikistan, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan highly appreciates cooperation and pledges to further strengthen bilateral ties with Qatar.



"We have wide opportunities for deepening trade and economic cooperation between our countries. We are interested in expanding cooperation between our nations, as well as building new mechanisms for attracting investments from Qatar," Tokayev said during the meeting.



In his turn, the Emir of Qatar congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election as the President of Kazakhstan expressing confidence in further strengthening of relations between the two countries.



Following the talks the sides agreed to widen trade and economic partnership. The Kazakh President wished the Emir of Qatar successful holding of the FIFA World Cup.

