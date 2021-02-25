Kazakhstan interested in Belarusian experience of development of dairy industry, sugar industry

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is interested in the Belarusian experience of development of the dairy industry and the sugar one, BelTA learned from Kazakh Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov on 24 February.

According to the source, Belarus-Kazakhstan trade is on the rise and it is up to the agriculture ministries to help it grow. There are plans to advance cooperation along other avenues as well. The coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated the strong demand for all kinds of agricultural products, Saparkhan Omarov said. «New niches are opening up. For instance, in Kazakhstan we are implementing a program to increase the output of dairy products and Belarus' experience is very interesting for us. Agricultural machines are another direction: a joint venture with Belarus has been set up in Kazakhstan already. Apart from that, we intend to develop the sugar industry. Belarus has a lot of experience in this regard as well,» the official said.

The agriculture minister also mentioned the need to develop science, train and retrain personnel for the agribusiness complex. «We are already conducting joint work in this direction. Here our delegation will meet with colleagues in order to discuss matters of cooperation in science and education,» he added.

A session of the Belarusian-Kazakh working group on working out promising directions of Belarus-Kazakhstan cooperation in agriculture took place in Minsk on 24 February. In the next few days the Kazakh delegation will also visit agricultural and industrial enterprises and will conduct negotiations on cooperation in the area of agribusiness, Kazinform refers to BelTA.